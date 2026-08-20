The Walt Disney World Website Has a New Look and Some Welcome Changes

Navigation on Walt Disney World's website should be much improved.

Everything at Disney Parks needs a little refurbishment now and then, and that includes the website too. Walt Disney World's official website has received a facelift that may make planning your next trip a little easier.

What's Happening:

Visitors to Walt Disney World's official website this morning have been greeted by a slightly different visual design than what had been there previously.

The biggest change to the home page is that the box for checking hotel reservations has been moved from the very top of the page to the middle, where your eye will more easily see it. This also allows it to be much larger.

Drop down menus have also changed, taking up the majority of the screen, with a translucent box, allowing for much larger font, so you're less likely to click on the wrong thing by accident. Old site:



New Site:

Things you're likely to go looking for, like information on a specific park, are now easier to find with the Parks highlighted in bold. While the previous version of the page gave you the hours of each park that day in the dropdown, that info is now gone. However, it's easy enough to find with a single obvious click.

After a brief run through the site, it certainly feel like it's easier to navigate. It's a quality of life improvement that most may not notice, but that will ultimately be beneficial to all.

As of this writing the Disneyland Resort website is unchanged, but considering it was built identically to the previous version of the Walt Disney World website, it seems highly likely that it will be updated as well. Assuming the refreshed site goes over well.

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