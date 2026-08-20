Photos: Scaffolding Removed from Monstropolis Clock Tower at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Monstropolis will begin a phased opening next year.
Monstropolis has reached an exciting new milestone, as scaffolding comes down on The Glob Theater’s massive clock tower.
What’s Happening:
- Just off the exciting D23 announcement that Monstropolis will begin its phased opening next year, construction on the Disney’s Hollywood Studios land is quickly continuing at Walt Disney World.
- Beginning construction back in June 2025, the area takes over the former Muppet Courtyard area, using much of the existing structures and expanding the park into the parking lot.
- Interestingly, the clock tower was a part of the facade for Muppet*Vision 3D, but was completely stripped to its skeleton during the reimagination.
- With the brick work back up around the area, the clock tower features new crowning atop the tower, and also removed the small doors that sat halfway up.
- Overall, the area is starting to look nice!
- The old Gonzo’s Royal Flush and PizzeRizzo are starting to receive their update facades.
- You can see some of the new details peeking through from the scaffolding.
- The Glob is set to open next year, along with most of Monstropolis.
- The door-themed roller coaster will continue construction into 2028.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- The Walt Disney World Website Has a New Look and Some Welcome Changes
- Big Top Souvenirs Announces Reopening Date and New Treats Coming to Magic Kingdom
- Disney PhotoPass Studio Promises Something New Coming to Disney Springs
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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