Photos: Scaffolding Removed from Monstropolis Clock Tower at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Monstropolis will begin a phased opening next year.

Monstropolis has reached an exciting new milestone, as scaffolding comes down on The Glob Theater’s massive clock tower.

What’s Happening:

  • Just off the exciting D23 announcement that Monstropolis will begin its phased opening next year, construction on the Disney’s Hollywood Studios land is quickly continuing at Walt Disney World
  • Beginning construction back in June 2025, the area takes over the former Muppet Courtyard area, using much of the existing structures and expanding the park into the parking lot. 
  • Interestingly, the clock tower was a part of the facade for Muppet*Vision 3D, but was completely stripped to its skeleton during the reimagination. 

  • With the brick work back up around the area, the clock tower features new crowning atop the tower, and also removed the small doors that sat halfway up. 
  • Overall, the area is starting to look nice!
  • The old Gonzo’s Royal Flush and PizzeRizzo are starting to receive their update facades.
  • You can see some of the new details peeking through from the scaffolding.

  • The Glob is set to open next year, along with most of Monstropolis. 
  • The door-themed roller coaster will continue construction into 2028. 
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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