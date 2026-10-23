"20/20" Investigates Michigan Mother’s Mysterious Disappearance and Murder

The two-hour episode explores the disappearance of Dee Warner and the investigation that led to murder charges against her husband.

A new episode of 20/20 investigates the mysterious disappearance and murder of a Michigan mother, and the shocking discovery that led to charges against her husband.

What's Happening:

This week’s episode of ABC’s 20/20 investigates the disappearance and murder of Dee Warner, a Michigan mother and businesswoman who vanished from her family’s farm.

Frustrated by the pace of the investigation, Dee’s loved ones publicly accused her husband, Dale Warner, of being involved in her disappearance, which he denied. More than two years later, a detective discovered Dee’s body in a shocking location, with evidence of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Dale was ultimately charged with her murder, but with no direct physical evidence linking him to the crime, prosecutors face the challenge of building a case against him.

The two-hour episode features interviews with Dee’s family and law enforcement, including an exclusive interview with the detective who cracked the case, along with body camera footage from the investigation.

Featuring reporting from Linsey Davis, 20/20: Help Dale Find Dee airs Friday, October 23 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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