"20/20" Investigates Michigan Mother’s Mysterious Disappearance and Murder
The two-hour episode explores the disappearance of Dee Warner and the investigation that led to murder charges against her husband.
A new episode of 20/20 investigates the mysterious disappearance and murder of a Michigan mother, and the shocking discovery that led to charges against her husband.
What's Happening:
- This week’s episode of ABC’s 20/20 investigates the disappearance and murder of Dee Warner, a Michigan mother and businesswoman who vanished from her family’s farm.
- Frustrated by the pace of the investigation, Dee’s loved ones publicly accused her husband, Dale Warner, of being involved in her disappearance, which he denied. More than two years later, a detective discovered Dee’s body in a shocking location, with evidence of strangulation and blunt force trauma.
- Dale was ultimately charged with her murder, but with no direct physical evidence linking him to the crime, prosecutors face the challenge of building a case against him.
- The two-hour episode features interviews with Dee’s family and law enforcement, including an exclusive interview with the detective who cracked the case, along with body camera footage from the investigation.
- Featuring reporting from Linsey Davis, 20/20: Help Dale Find Dee airs Friday, October 23 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.
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