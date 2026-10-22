"The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY" Documentary Special Racing to Disney+ in November

Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of women’s racing with The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY, a new documentary special following rising female drivers as they compete to make their mark in motorsport.

What’s Happening:

The special will debut globally on Disney+ on November 19, ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which runs November 19–21. It will also stream on the ESPN App later this year.

Announced in the lead-up to the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY offers behind-the-scenes access to the 2025 F1 ACADEMY season, following drivers Doriane Pin, Maya Weug, Chloe Chambers, and Alisha Palmowski as they navigate the pressures of competition and the personal sacrifices required to pursue careers at the highest levels of racing.

Filmed across international locations featured on the 2025 F1 ACADEMY calendar, the documentary captures the intensity of race weekends alongside the defining moments that take place away from the track. The special explores the ambition, perseverance, and representation shaping the experiences of women competing in a traditionally male-dominated sport. It will also offer insight into the teams and leadership behind the series, including F1 ACADEMY Managing Director Susie Wolff.

The documentary is produced in association with ESPN and represents the latest extension of “Fuel the Magic,” a multiyear collaboration between Disney, Formula 1, and F1 ACADEMY that combines storytelling, racing culture, merchandise, and fan experiences at Grand Prix weekends around the world.

First unveiled at the 2026 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, the partnership expanded at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix to include F1 ACADEMY, with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck at the center of the initiative. The characters help champion confidence, representation, and the next generation of women in motorsport.

“What started with Mickey & Friends and Formula 1 has grown into F1 ACADEMY with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership to Disney+ and ESPN with The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY,” said Joss Hastings, senior vice president of marketing at Disney Consumer Products. “Our ambition is to ‘Fuel the Magic’ for Disney and F1 fans through products, experiences and storytelling, and this is an exciting way to share the courage, ambition and heart of these drivers while inspiring the next generation of women in motorsport.”

Susie Wolff also highlighted the importance of sharing the drivers’ personal journeys with a global audience.

“Every driver on the F1 ACADEMY grid is pursuing a dream, and this special will capture the reality of that journey the sacrifices, setbacks and success that happen both on and off the track,” Wolff said. “Together with Disney+, we can share those stories on a global stage, and we hope they resonate far beyond motorsport and inspire young women to pursue their ambitions fearlessly, no matter the odds.”

The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY joins Disney+’s growing slate of live and event-driven sports programming, alongside sports coverage, studio programming, and original content for subscribers.