"Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" Set for Another Airing on ABC’s "The Wonderful World of Disney" Next Month

Whoopi Goldberg returns as Deloris Van Cartier when the beloved musical comedy airs Sunday, November 15.

Despite only just airing on ABC back in August, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is getting another screening during The Wonderful World of Disney in November.

What's Happening:

ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney is once again transporting us back to the 90s, this time with a popular sequel from Touchstone Pictures.

Released in 1993, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit stars Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, who once again finds herself trading in her nightclub persona for a habit when she returns undercover as Sister Mary Clarence.

This time, Deloris is recruited to help save a struggling inner-city school. Taking on the role of a music teacher, she discovers a group of talented but troubled students and attempts to inspire them through music while working alongside the school’s dedicated but overwhelmed staff.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit airs as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday, November 15 , from 8:33-11:00 p.m. ET.

, from 8:33-11:00 p.m. ET. A third film was announced to be in development back in 2020, but we haven’t heard an update on that project since Dame Maggie Smith’s passing in 2024, when Goldberg revealed that it was still happening, but not giving much detail beyond that.

Speaking of 2020, that’s when our own Bill Gowsell took a deeper dive into Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit as part of his exploration of the Touchstone classics.

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