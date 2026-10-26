"The Muppet Christmas Carol" Gets Recreated in Hilarious Fashion for New Walmart Holiday Ad

We Muppet fans are eating well this year!

Walmart is celebrating the holidays early with an incredible new ad inspired by The Muppet Christmas Carol.

What's Happening:

Ever since its release in 1992, The Muppet Christmas Carol has become a fan favorite holiday film for Muppets fans the world-over.

In just the last few years, we've seen Disney capitalizing on the love of the film with plenty of new merchandise collections each holiday season – including some this year.

But Walmart has gone a step further, by bringing the Muppets together to recreate an iconic scene from the movie for a new holiday ad.

Entitled "A New Carol Begins," the feature begins with Gonzo and Rizzo reprising their roles as Charles Dickens and, uh, Rizzo, to humorously introduce the story.

We then get an updated version of the song "Scrooge," featuring many of the same Muppets and lines you love from the original ("no cheeses for us meeces!"), alongside the addition of characters like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and Scooter.

Even Pepe, who Rizzo notes was not in the original (because the character didn't debut until four years later in Muppets Tonight), gets a spotlight.

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Hexed), who serves as a spokesperson for Walmart, stars in the ad as Scrooge – and did we also spot Stephanie Beatriz (the voice of Encanto's Mirabel) in the crowd?

Check out this incredible video for yourself below – and remember: light the lamp, not the rat!

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