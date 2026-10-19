Disney Store Private Access: "The Muppet Christmas Carol" Collection

Be among the first to shop this charming assortment of accessories and collectibles inspired by the beloved movie.

There are plenty of reasons to love the Muppets all year long, but during the winter, we’re especially fond of The Muppet Christmas Carol! With the beloved holiday approaching soon (9 weeks, but who’s counting?), Disney Store is giving the most dedicated fans a chance to shop a new collection via Private Access before it goes on sale to the general public!

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What’s Happening:

If your idea of a holiday classic is The Muppet Christmas Carol, then you’re going to love the new merchandise offerings at Disney Store!

Starting today, guests will be able to browse the latest collection through Disney Store’s Private Access, an early opportunity to shop new items before the general public on October 26, 2026.

The Muppet Christmas Carol collection presents your favorite Muppets as their characters from the holiday classic including: Kermit as Bob Cratchit Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit Gonzo Bean Bunny And More

Among the items in this series is a Loungefly mini backpack, blind box vinyl figures, plush, ornaments, plus some other surprises!

Guests can sign up for Private Access by signing up for text messages, emails, or by downloading the Disney Store app. Guests must have a Disney account and must opt into one of the above. New members need to click on the link in their Welcome text message or email in order to shop Private Access selections.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Collection will be available via Private Access at 8 am PT on October 19th.General Public on sale date is October 26, 2026.

Prices range from $19.99 to $100.00.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Ornament Blind Box | Disney Store

The Muppet Christmas Carol Loungefly Mini Backpack – Exclusive | Disney Store

Kermit as Bob Cratchit Mini Plush – The Muppet Christmas Carol – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit Mini Plush – The Muppet Christmas Carol – 6'' | Disney Store

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew as Charity Collector Mini Plush – The Muppet Christmas Carol – 6 1/2'' | Disney Store

Beaker as Charity Collector Mini Plush – The Muppet Christmas Carol – 6 1/4'' | Disney Store

Waldorf as Robert Marley's Ghost Mini Plush – The Muppet Christmas Carol – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store

Statler as Jacob Marley's Ghost Mini Plush – The Muppet Christmas Carol – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store

Bean Bunny as Urchin Mini Plush – The Muppet Christmas Carol – 6'' | Disney Store

Kermit and Miss Piggy Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Muppet Christmas Carol | Disney Store

The Muppet Christmas Carol Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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