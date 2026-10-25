New "Avengers: Doomsday" Teaser Has Some Fun with Multiple Captain Americas
Will the real Captain America please stand up?
Three teams join together to fight an impossible enemy in a short new teaser for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.
What's Happening:
- We're less than two months away from the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel is keeping us fed with more tantalizing glimpses into the epic theatrical event.
- A new 30-second teaser has been shared to YouTube, showcasing many scenes we've seen before, as three teams are set to stand as one – those teams seemingly being the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.
- New in this teaser is a fun interaction between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and three Captain Americas, where he questions who is really Captain America.
- Of course, he's referring to the fact that said team-up includes the former Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), current Cap, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and one-time wannabe Cap, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).
More on Avengers: Doomsday
- Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's arrival in theaters on December 18, 2026, we took a look at what some added scenes in Avengers: Endgame - Encore might mean for Doomsday.
- Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez have been counting down to Doomsday with a new podcast, which will return for more episodes in November.
- New reports indicate that Oscar-nominated actress and Project Hail Mary favorite Sandra Hüller will be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.
- Doomsday got a baseball tie-in during Game 1 of the World Series, which added some baseball fun alongside some new clips.