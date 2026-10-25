New "Avengers: Doomsday" Teaser Has Some Fun with Multiple Captain Americas

Will the real Captain America please stand up?

Three teams join together to fight an impossible enemy in a short new teaser for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

We're less than two months away from the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel is keeping us fed with more tantalizing glimpses into the epic theatrical event.

A new 30-second teaser has been shared to YouTube, showcasing many scenes we've seen before, as three teams are set to stand as one – those teams seemingly being the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

New in this teaser is a fun interaction between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and three Captain Americas, where he questions who is really Captain America.

Of course, he's referring to the fact that said team-up includes the former Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), current Cap, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and one-time wannabe Cap, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

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