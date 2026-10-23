"Project Hail Mary" Star Sandra Hüller Reportedly Appearing in Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday"
Who wants to start guessing where she will appear?
New reports indicate that Oscar-nominated actress and Project Hail Mary favorite Sandra Hüller will be appearing in Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
What's Happening:
- The already stacked cast of Avengers: Doomsday just added another all-star to their roster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Sandra Hüller, the German actress who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Anatomy of a Fall and appeared in the acclaimed Project Hail Mary earlier this year, has reportedly been tapped for a role in the highly-anticipated Marvel film, due out later this year.
- Fans have been speculating that the actress would appear in the upcoming Marvel film for several weeks, roughly since her name appeared on the British Stunt Register. The Hollywood Reporter claims to have confirmed her involvement in the film, though Marvel has not officially confirmed or denied.
- As one would expect with any Marvel film (let alone the most anticipated Marvel feature in years), Hüller's role is being kept secret - though it is being described as a cameo.
- Regardless, the Marvel fandom is already speculating, trying to determine her role with options like Doom's mother or a Latverian Witch being tossed around.
- Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters everywhere on December 18, 2026.
Doomsday is Near:
- Even though the film is a matter of weeks away (and reportedly deep into post-production), not a lot is known regarding the plot of Avengers: Doomsday.
- What we do know is that there will be a universe-shattering conflict set in motion by Doctor Doom, who will be portrayed by Robert Downey, Jr.
- As such, heroes from a number of different timelines will be teaming up, and fans can expect to see their favorite heroes from Thunderbolts*, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the classic X-Men films, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- Additionally, some Marvel vets are returning for the spectacle, including Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.
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