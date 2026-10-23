New "Alien" Movie in Development from Writer Aaron Guzikowski

The new, sure-to-be terrifying journey into space will not be a sequel to 2024's "Alien: Romulus"

The universe where no one can hear you scream is expanding with a new Alien movie now in development.

What's Happening:

  • Aaron Guzikowski, the writer behind Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, has been tapped to write a new Alien film for 20th Century Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
  • This also marks a reunion between writer Guzikowski and original Alien director Ridley Scott, as they both worked together on the HBO Max series Raised by Wolves.
  • Scott is currently not expected to direct the new film; however, he will be producing alongside Michael Pruss via their Scott Free production banner. Currently, a director is not attached.
  • While details are scarce at the moment, we do know that the film will not be a sequel to the most recent Alien film, Alien: Romulus. A sequel to that film remains in limbo.
  • This film is expected to be more closely related to the two Alien movies Scott directed in the 2010s – Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.
  • The connective tissue is the amoral android played by Michael Fassbender – although the actor is not attached at this stage. 
  • Elsewhere in the Alien universe, the second season of Alien: Earth is currently in production.
  • In his review of Alien: Earth, our own Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered world-building, and emotional stakes."

More Disney Movies News: