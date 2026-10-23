New "Alien" Movie in Development from Writer Aaron Guzikowski
The new, sure-to-be terrifying journey into space will not be a sequel to 2024's "Alien: Romulus"
The universe where no one can hear you scream is expanding with a new Alien movie now in development.
What's Happening:
- Aaron Guzikowski, the writer behind Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, has been tapped to write a new Alien film for 20th Century Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- This also marks a reunion between writer Guzikowski and original Alien director Ridley Scott, as they both worked together on the HBO Max series Raised by Wolves.
- Scott is currently not expected to direct the new film; however, he will be producing alongside Michael Pruss via their Scott Free production banner. Currently, a director is not attached.
- While details are scarce at the moment, we do know that the film will not be a sequel to the most recent Alien film, Alien: Romulus. A sequel to that film remains in limbo.
- This film is expected to be more closely related to the two Alien movies Scott directed in the 2010s – Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.
- The connective tissue is the amoral android played by Michael Fassbender – although the actor is not attached at this stage.
- Elsewhere in the Alien universe, the second season of Alien: Earth is currently in production.
- In his review of Alien: Earth, our own Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered world-building, and emotional stakes."
More Disney Movies News:
- The historic El Capitan Theatre is marking 100 years with screenings of animated classics – including a stunning restoration of Alice in Wonderland.
- TheaterEars is bringing their popular filmmaker commentary back to the theaters for the new action thriller Whalefall.
- A fifth Halloweentown movie is in early development for Disney Channel and Disney+, 20 years after the franchise's fourth installment.
- D23 members have the chance to win tickets to the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Hexed, plus a collection of merchandise.