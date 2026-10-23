New "Alien" Movie in Development from Writer Aaron Guzikowski

The new, sure-to-be terrifying journey into space will not be a sequel to 2024's "Alien: Romulus"

The universe where no one can hear you scream is expanding with a new Alien movie now in development.

What's Happening:

Aaron Guzikowski, the writer behind Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, has been tapped to write a new Alien film for 20th Century Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This also marks a reunion between writer Guzikowski and original Alien director Ridley Scott, as they both worked together on the HBO Max series Raised by Wolves.

Scott is currently not expected to direct the new film; however, he will be producing alongside Michael Pruss via their Scott Free production banner. Currently, a director is not attached.

While details are scarce at the moment, we do know that the film will not be a sequel to the most recent Alien film, Alien: Romulus. A sequel to that film remains in limbo.

This film is expected to be more closely related to the two Alien movies Scott directed in the 2010s – Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

The connective tissue is the amoral android played by Michael Fassbender – although the actor is not attached at this stage.

Elsewhere in the Alien universe, the second season of Alien: Earth is currently in production.

In his review of Alien: Earth , our own Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered world-building, and emotional stakes."

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