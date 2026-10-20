D23 Members Can Enter to Attend the "Hexed" Los Angeles Premiere

The sweepstakes offers two premiere tickets and a themed merchandise prize pack, with daily entries open through November 1 for eligible California residents.

D23 Members have a chance to experience Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed before it arrives in theaters, thanks to a new sweepstakes offering tickets to the film’s Los Angeles premiere and a collection of themed merchandise.

What’s Happening:

The D23 Movie Fan Sweepstakes: Hexed is open now through November 1, giving eligible members the opportunity to enter once per day for a chance to win a magical prize pack. The Los Angeles premiere is scheduled for November 12, 2026, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on November 25.

The winner will receive two tickets to the premiere, along with two Hexed cloaks, two cauldron mugs, and two tote bags. The prize is designed for two guests, but the winner must be able to attend the Los Angeles premiere on November 12 to claim it.

The sweepstakes runs from October 19 at 9 a.m. PT through November 1 at 8:59 p.m. PT. Entry is limited to current D23 Members who are legal residents of California and at least 18 years old. D23 General Membership is free, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win. Travel and accommodations are not included in the prize.

Interested members can find entry details and the complete official rules on the D23 sweepstakes website.

Disney’s Hexed opens in theaters November 25, 2026.

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