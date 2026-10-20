Disney's "Hexed" is Planning a Major Fan Event for the El Capitan Theatre

Tickets for Disney's Hexed went on sale today, but if you're looking for something more than just a ticket to a show, you'll want to check out the event planned at the El Capitan Theatre for the movie's premiere.

What's Happening:

A special Hexed Fan Event has been announced for Disney's El Capitan Theatre.

The event will take place at 7:00 PM on November 24, the evening prior to the film's official release date.

The Hex-Tacular Pack includes: A Limited Edition Hexed Marquee Pin Tote 130oz collectible tin with popcorn 24oz fountain drink Event credential Priority entry



A general ticket is also available that includes the popcorn (w/o the collectible tin), a drink, and the event credential.

Free giveaways are also planned for opening weekend: On Wednesday, November 25, ticketed guests will receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub. On Thursday, November 26, ticketed guests will receive a Hexed hat. From Friday, November 27 through Sunday, November 29, ticketed guests will receive a Hexed poster.



Tickets can be purchased here.

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