Disney's "Hexed" is Planning a Major Fan Event for the El Capitan Theatre
The El Capitan is celebrating the premiere of "Hexed" all weekend long.
Tickets for Disney's Hexed went on sale today, but if you're looking for something more than just a ticket to a show, you'll want to check out the event planned at the El Capitan Theatre for the movie's premiere.
What's Happening:
- A special Hexed Fan Event has been announced for Disney's El Capitan Theatre.
- The event will take place at 7:00 PM on November 24, the evening prior to the film's official release date.
- The Hex-Tacular Pack includes:
- A Limited Edition Hexed Marquee Pin
- Tote
- 130oz collectible tin with popcorn
- 24oz fountain drink
- Event credential
- Priority entry
- A general ticket is also available that includes the popcorn (w/o the collectible tin), a drink, and the event credential.
- Free giveaways are also planned for opening weekend:
- On Wednesday, November 25, ticketed guests will receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub.
- On Thursday, November 26, ticketed guests will receive a Hexed hat.
- From Friday, November 27 through Sunday, November 29, ticketed guests will receive a Hexed poster.
- Tickets can be purchased here.
More Hexed News:
- Check out the final trailer for Hexed.
- Composer Kris Bowers has been confirmed for the Hexed score.
- Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new single tied to Hexed.