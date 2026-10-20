"Hexed" Movie Theater Novelties, Collectibles, and Special Screenings Revealed Ahead of the Film's Release

Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, AMC, and Alamo Drafthouse are preparing themed merchandise and special experiences for Disney’s upcoming animated film.

Disney’s upcoming animated film Hexed is bringing a little extra magic to movie theaters, with themed popcorn buckets, collectible drinkware, exclusive merchandise, and special screenings arriving at theater chains next month.

Alamo Drafthouse

For moviegoers looking for a more hands-on experience, Alamo Drafthouse is planning an Alamo Crafthouse event for Hexed. The live-hosted screening will combine the movie with a witchy crafting activity, with guests receiving three-eyed sunglasses and a potion bottle craft to take home.

The event is designed to bring a little extra fun to the theater experience, with the lights remaining on during the movie so guests can craft along. Attendees can also arrive early for an ad-free preshow featuring witch-themed clips to set the mood before the film begins.

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres is joining the merchandise lineup with the cauldron-shaped popcorn bucket, giving fans another location to pick up the themed collectible.

Cinemark Theatres

Cinemark is also joining the fun with the cauldron-shaped popcorn bucket, which comes with an extra-large popcorn and a free same-day refill.

The theater chain will additionally offer an exclusive character charm that guests can attach to their RealD 3D glasses when seeing the film on November 29. The promotion is available for a limited time while supplies last.

Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres will also offer both the cauldron-shaped bucket and the character popcorn bucket.

Pin collectors may be especially interested in seeing Hexed at Marcus Theatres on November 25 because they can also receive a collectible pin.

Regal Cinemas

Regal revealed its Hexed merchandise lineup includes a black cauldron-shaped popcorn bucket featuring the film’s logo on the front, as well as another popcorn bucket decorated with characters from the movie.

Regal will also offer two themed drinkware options. One cup features the Hexed logo on the front and comes with a choice of one of three drink topper designs. Another cup features the film’s logo against a purple background filled with stars, with gold star glitter adding a little extra sparkle. Popcorn is included with the purchase of either popcorn bucket, while a drink comes with the purchase of a cup.

The Regal collection will be available beginning November 24, one day before Hexed opens in theaters on November 25.



With themed popcorn buckets, drinkware, collectible pins, and a crafting event on offer, Hexed fans will have several ways to bring a bit of the film’s magic home when it arrives in theaters.

Hexed opens in theaters November 25, 2026. Merchandise availability, event details, and promotional dates vary by theater chain, and select items are available only while supplies last.

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