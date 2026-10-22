TheaterEars Submerges Fans into "Whalefall" with Filmmaker Commentary

Listen along as creatives from the film share their experiences while you watch.
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TheaterEars is bringing their popular filmmaker commentary back to the theaters for the new action thriller Whalefall. 

What’s Happening:

  • 20th Century Studios’ Whalefall has beached at theaters all around the world.
  • Fans looking to learn more about the film as they re-experience being trapped inside can look to TheaterEars!
  • Bringing their in-theater filmmaker commentary, fans can listen along as Director/Co-Writer Producer Brain Duffield, Author Daniel Kraus, and Editor Pietro Scalia share their experiences making the film. 
  • Available for free in the TheaterEars app, TheaterEars syncs the commentary automatically by listening to the movie's audio, so users don't have to manually time it.
  • The company has invited fans to experience in-theater filmmaker commentary to a plethora of different movies, including Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and more!
  • You can download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
  • Laughing Place’s Benji Breitbart experienced TheaterEars first hand, so make sure you check out his Toy Story 5 recap
  • While you’re at it, check out Alex Reif’s review of the film, which he describes as a technical marvel filled with “nightmare fuel.”

Read More 20th Century Studios:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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