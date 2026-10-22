TheaterEars Submerges Fans into "Whalefall" with Filmmaker Commentary
Listen along as creatives from the film share their experiences while you watch.
TheaterEars is bringing their popular filmmaker commentary back to the theaters for the new action thriller Whalefall.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios’ Whalefall has beached at theaters all around the world.
- Fans looking to learn more about the film as they re-experience being trapped inside can look to TheaterEars!
- Bringing their in-theater filmmaker commentary, fans can listen along as Director/Co-Writer Producer Brain Duffield, Author Daniel Kraus, and Editor Pietro Scalia share their experiences making the film.
- Available for free in the TheaterEars app, TheaterEars syncs the commentary automatically by listening to the movie's audio, so users don't have to manually time it.
- The company has invited fans to experience in-theater filmmaker commentary to a plethora of different movies, including Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and more!
- You can download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
- Laughing Place’s Benji Breitbart experienced TheaterEars first hand, so make sure you check out his Toy Story 5 recap.
- While you’re at it, check out Alex Reif’s review of the film, which he describes as a technical marvel filled with “nightmare fuel.”
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