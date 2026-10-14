20th Century Studios' "Whalefall" Takes Over Hollywood Boulevard During World Premiere

Cast and Filmmakers were in attendance, many knowing not to get too close to the whale.

20th Century Studios' latest movie, Whalefall, has taken over Hollywood Boulevard as the historic El Capitan Theatre hosted the world premiere of the new film.

What’s Happening:

Just outside of the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Hollywood Boulevard rolled out the blue carpet for the world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ and Imagine Entertainment’s newest movie, Whalefall.

The filmmakers and the cast of the new movie, including Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, director/co-writer/producer Brian Duffield, author/co-writer Daniel Kraus, producers Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum, executive producer Doug Merrifield, production designer Ramsey Avery, costume designer Natalie O’Brien, visual effects supervisor Guillaume Rocheron, and composer Joseph Trapanese, were on hand for the festivities.

Part of the premiere celebration also included a giant sperm whale head photo-op, which some of those in attendance took part in.

Following the death of his father (Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

Whalefall opens in theaters everywhere October 16.

Whalefall In The Big Apple:

As part of New York Comic Con, our own Alex Reif was in attendance at a special panel revealing more about the new film.

There, he learned more about how the film came to life, as well as the book that the movie is based on, written by Daniel Kraus.

Kraus was in attendance, alongside stars Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, and director Brian Duffield.

Alex also learned how a yoga mat and a Barbie doll shaped the whale’s stomach, and what shooting a movie inside a rolling 360 stomach set was like.

You can find out more for yourself in our NYCC Whalefall panel recap.