What We Learned from the "Toy Story 5" Audio Commentary
You can check out this special track in theaters thanks to the TheaterEars app.
While you may have already seen Toy Story 5, you now have another reason to check it out in theaters thanks to a filmmaker commentary that is available through the TheaterEars app. At no cost, you download the app when you go to the movie and pop in some headphones and it will automatically sync up the audio commentary. The filmmakers on this commentary are Toy Story 5 co-writer and co-director Kenna Harris, production designer Bob Pauley, and visual effects supervisor Thomas Jordan.
While it was great to hear the rapport and analysis of the film, here are some of the fun facts we learned while essentially watching the movie with the filmmakers:
- The crate that the high-tech Buzz Lightyears come out of has a code for Target which was the project code name of Toy Story 5.
- The tennis racquet has the Renderman logo.
- One of the new Buzz’s is left-handed.
- The remodeled Emily is what they originally wanted her to look like in Toy Story 2, but she ended up just being Andy with a wig.
- Andrew Stanton voiced the Captain toy.
- Bonnie’s room is now messier because she is older.
- The mailbox of Blaze’s house is 1200 which is also the address of Pixar.
- Early in the film, Lily is often in shadow to make her feel separate from the other toys.
- Tim Allen riffed Buzz’s first attempt to propose to Jessie.
- One girl’s device is a Beaver which is a nod to Hoppers.
- The old lady who finds Jessie has a bag that is lined with Emily’s shirt.
- Blaze’s boots have daffodils, which is also the name of her horse.
- During the sequence that pays tribute to Bambi, they tried to match the Tyrus Wong lighting look of the animated classic.
- The deer itself is from Hoppers.
- For a research trip, they went to BreyerFest, an annual event put on by the toy horse company, where you can meet the real horses that inspired the toys.
- Lilypad has a game about a cat in a piazza, which is a reference to Gatto.
- The pig Jimmy Dean is also voiced by Andrew Stanton.
- In this movie, they removed the screen door from Bonnie’s house so that they could have the entryway open. You can see the removed door when dad goes into the garage.
- When Bonnie’s mom is driving to Blaze’s house, they changed a speed limit sign so that she wouldn’t be breaking the law.
- Bonnie’s dad is like many telecommuters and can be spotted wearing a business shirt and shorts.
- The logo of the ice cream shop is a reference to the first Toy Story film, as well as Eggman Movers.
- The license plate for the donation truck is TCC 05. Which references Tri County Charities and that this is the fifth Toy Story film.
- The photo of Emily and her daughter Jessie features the A113 code.
- The name of the unicorn is Michael Colton.
- The street Martin Avenue is a reference to Andrew Stanton’s grandson who was born during production of the film.
- Jessie adds the human Jessie’s hairbobble to her hair.
- At one point all the Buzz’s were going to build a ramp in order to get into the donation truck, but this proved difficult so they found another way to get everyone onboard.
- On the drive they pass by Pizza Planet, Poultry Palace, and Dinoco.
- When Buzz and Jessie finally have the moment, the team used the car lights to make the scene feel more romantic.
- Bonnie’s dad wears a Grand Basin shirt which is where the carnival in Toy Story 4 was located.
- At the end of the film, the team made sure the children checked both sides of the street before crossing.