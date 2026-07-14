What We Learned from the "Toy Story 5" Audio Commentary

While you may have already seen Toy Story 5, you now have another reason to check it out in theaters thanks to a filmmaker commentary that is available through the TheaterEars app. At no cost, you download the app when you go to the movie and pop in some headphones and it will automatically sync up the audio commentary. The filmmakers on this commentary are Toy Story 5 co-writer and co-director Kenna Harris, production designer Bob Pauley, and visual effects supervisor Thomas Jordan.

While it was great to hear the rapport and analysis of the film, here are some of the fun facts we learned while essentially watching the movie with the filmmakers: