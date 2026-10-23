Historic El Capitan Theatre to Screen Animated Classics as Part of Centennial Celebration

As the historic El Capitan Theatre continues their Centennial celebration, they are screening some animated classics - one of which has been meticulously restored.

What's Happening:

Alice in Restoration-land:

Alice in Wonderland has been meticulously restored and remastered in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Film Restoration team. Over nine months, artists completed a digital scan of the original nitrate Successive Exposure (SE) negatives, followed by extensive clean-up to address dust, warping, and age-related wear.

The team also referenced original production artwork preserved by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to ensure the restoration remained true to the filmmakers’ original intent, collaborating closely with Walt Disney Animation Studios veteran Michael Giaimo to review every shot and refine color and luminance.