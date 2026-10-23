Historic El Capitan Theatre to Screen Animated Classics as Part of Centennial Celebration
Animation fans, head to Hollywood Boulevard!
As the historic El Capitan Theatre continues their Centennial celebration, they are screening some animated classics - one of which has been meticulously restored.
What's Happening:
- As the historic El Capitan Theatre celebrates 100 years, they are pulling some classics off the shelf for special screenings at the landmark theatre in the heart of Hollywood.
- As part of their Centennial Celebration, moviegoers are invited to screen an all-new 4k restoration of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Alice In Wonderland.
- The special screenings will be held November 6 through November 11, with multiple screenings each day.
- Tickets can be purchased over at the official site, and all ages are $19, except on Tuesdays when admission is $8.
- Additionally, for one night only and only one screening that night, film aficionados can head to the El Capitan Theatre for a special viewing of the animated classic, Dumbo.
- That screening will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 7:00 PM, and tickets can be picked up at the official site for $19 for all ages.
Alice in Restoration-land:
- Alice in Wonderland has been meticulously restored and remastered in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Film Restoration team. Over nine months, artists completed a digital scan of the original nitrate Successive Exposure (SE) negatives, followed by extensive clean-up to address dust, warping, and age-related wear.
- The team also referenced original production artwork preserved by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to ensure the restoration remained true to the filmmakers’ original intent, collaborating closely with Walt Disney Animation Studios veteran Michael Giaimo to review every shot and refine color and luminance.
- The restored film - which was revealed earlier this year - has been screened a number of times at public venues, including the TCM Film Festival. The restored version of the film also was released on physical media and digital formats earlier this year.
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