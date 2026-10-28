"Super Troopers 3" Coming to Hulu, Not Right Meow, But Soon
The cult comedy favorite's third film arrives on the streaming platform next week.
The third installment of the cult comedy favorite, Super Troopers 3, is ready to hit a streaming platform near you next week.
What's Happening:
- Next week, fans will be able to experience more antics, shenanigans, and fun from the Super Troopers team when Searchlight's Super Troopers 3 arrives on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
- In the third installment of the classic cult comedy franchise, the Broken Lizard gang is back to reunite and reprise the roles they brought to life a quarter-century ago.
- This time, yet again, the Super Troopers find themselves caught between questionable police work and complete mayhem, resulting in complete buffoonery, pure chaos, and just a touch of delicious maple syrup.
- When Farva’s over-the-top engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship while trying to crack a drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.
- Super Troopers 3 arrives on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 5, 2026.
- The other two films, Super Troopers and Super Troopers 2, are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
For Those in LA:
- To mark the streaming release of the new movie, fans can "report for duty" at a special activation that is taking place at LA Comic Con from October 30 through November 1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
- The three-day activation will put visitors straight into a scene from the film, filled with exclusive giveaways, and give fans the chance to meet members of the Broken Lizard comedy team who will stop by on Friday during the convention.
The Original:
- Dating back to 2001, the original Super Troopers follows a group of goofy Vermont state troopers trying to save their station from being shut down due to budget cuts. Instead of acting like model officers, they spend most of their time pulling pranks, messing with drivers, and competing with the local police department. When a real crime (a drug smuggling operation) falls into their laps, they try - often incompetently - to prove they’re capable of real police work.
- The film came from and starred the comedy group, Broken Lizard, and was a raunchy, absurd comedy with lots of improv-style jokes, running gags, and ridiculous moments. One of the most famous bits is the opening traffic stop where the troopers mess with a group of stoners, which ends up setting the tone for the whole movie.
- While the movie had a lackluster performance at the box office, thanks to the emerging world of DVDs, Super Troopers became a favorite on the home market, with copies of the film circulating through college campuses as well.
- A 2018 sequel, Super Troopers 2, was brought to life famously through crowdfunding.
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