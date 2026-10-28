"Super Troopers 3" Coming to Hulu, Not Right Meow, But Soon

the Super Troopers find themselves caught between questionable police work and complete mayhem, resulting in complete buffoonery, pure chaos, and just a touch of delicious maple syrup.

When Farva’s over-the-top engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship while trying to crack a drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.