Get Ready Demi-Gods: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 Trailer Drops Tomorrow

The new season debuts on November 20th.

It’s Percy Jackson Season 3 month, and tomorrow fans will get to watch the first trailer for the upcoming adaptation of “The Titan’s Curse.”

What’s Happening:

We are in the home stretch for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, and tomorrow we will finally get the first trailer for the upcoming installment.

Announced on X, fans got a little teaser showing off some of the intense action of the upcoming season.

The brief clip also features the song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears.

Demigods… it’s time. #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 3 trailer TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/QDUyytv5GD — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 1, 2026

This marks an incredibly exciting moment in the series, as this is the first part of Percy’s story that wasn't adapted for the Logan Lerman-starring films of the 2000s and 2010s.

Following the third book in the original five book series, “The Titan’s Curse” sees Percy Jackson embark on a dangerous quest after a rescue mission takes an unexpected turn.

Alongside new allies and familiar faces, Percy must confront powerful enemies, unravel an ancient prophecy, and face a growing threat to the world of the gods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 hits Disney+ on November 20th.

For those looking to plan out their viewing, the entire episode list and premiere dates were announced at New York Comic-Con in October.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for tomorrow’s trailer and all the latest news on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

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