Get Ready Demi-Gods: "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 Trailer Drops Tomorrow
The new season debuts on November 20th.
It’s Percy Jackson Season 3 month, and tomorrow fans will get to watch the first trailer for the upcoming adaptation of “The Titan’s Curse.”
What’s Happening:
- We are in the home stretch for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, and tomorrow we will finally get the first trailer for the upcoming installment.
- Announced on X, fans got a little teaser showing off some of the intense action of the upcoming season.
- The brief clip also features the song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears.
- This marks an incredibly exciting moment in the series, as this is the first part of Percy’s story that wasn't adapted for the Logan Lerman-starring films of the 2000s and 2010s.
- Following the third book in the original five book series, “The Titan’s Curse” sees Percy Jackson embark on a dangerous quest after a rescue mission takes an unexpected turn.
- Alongside new allies and familiar faces, Percy must confront powerful enemies, unravel an ancient prophecy, and face a growing threat to the world of the gods.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 hits Disney+ on November 20th.
- For those looking to plan out their viewing, the entire episode list and premiere dates were announced at New York Comic-Con in October.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for tomorrow’s trailer and all the latest news on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
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