"The Princess and the Frog" Special Headed to Disney+ Will Include Original Voice Cast and New Songs

A specific release date and cast list have not yet been announced.

It's been about a year and a half since we learned that the Tiana series planned for Disney+ had been scrapped, but now we're getting more information on The Princess and the Frog special headed to the streaming service, via Walt Disney Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush. See below for details.

What's happening:

In December of 2020, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced a Tiana series inspired by The Princess and the Frog that was intended for Disney+.

Then in March of 2025, we heard that the Tiana series had been canceled by Disney, with a short-form special in the works instead from directors Joyce Sherri and Steve Anderson.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub, Jared Bush has revealed a few more details about the special, including that it will see the return of voice cast members from the 2009 The Princess and the Frog animated feature, plus new songs across a fully realized (though not feature-length) story.

What they're saying:

Jared Bush (via Collider ): "There is something we've actually been working on. It is a special set in the world of The Princess and the Frog. We are really moving on that right now. So, that's actually in active production. That will be out to people soon. New songs. Original cast. It is pretty spectacular."

"There is something we've actually been working on. It is a special set in the world of The Princess and the Frog. We are really moving on that right now. So, that's actually in active production. That will be out to people soon. New songs. Original cast. It is pretty spectacular." "I'd say it probably will feel more like a special to people. It's not shorts. It's a full story with a lot of songs as part of it. We have not announced a specific timing of that yet. I'll get back to you on that. But there are other projects in similar veins, and I think that that's a great way for us to experiment with some things and also to revisit worlds that I think people want to see."

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