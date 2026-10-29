Searchlight's "Wild Horse Nine" Has a Special Look on Disney+

Since its debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, one of the most talked-about films has been Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine. The movie stars Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich and is already part of the Oscar conversation. Ahead of the film's wide release next week, interested movie fans can get a peek at what everybody is talking about right now on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Wild Horse Nine: A Special Look is now available on Disney+.

While the special look is only about as long as a movie trailer, it's a pretty solid trailer and a great way to market the movie.

The story takes place largely on the island of Rapa Nui, aka Easter Island, and was filmed on location.

Actors John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, and director Martin McDonagh talk about the experience of working on the island, experiencing its culture and the history that comes with working in one of the most remote places on Earth.

It really looks like everybody involved, from the filmmakers to the 100 local people employed on the production, had a wonderful time.

Wild Horse Nine opens in theaters November 6.

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