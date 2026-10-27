Searchlight Pictures Marketing EVP is Leaving After 20 Years

The dominoes continue to fall at The Walt Disney Company. Between layoffs, departures, and new hiring, a lot is changing at Disney, and that includes some longtime executives departing the organization. Searchlight Pictures EVP for Marketing is the latest departure to be revealed.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Michelle Hooper, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Searchlight Pictures, has left the company.

Hooper joined the company in 2006, when it was Fox Searchlight. She remained with the studio following Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019.

The marketing lead is credited with publicity campaigns that led to 21 Best Picture Oscar nominations, including winners like The Shape of Water and Nomadland.

Hooper's departure doesn't appear to have been her decision. Deadline reports that she was part of the most recent round of layoffs to hit Disney.

Hooper's departure is just the latest change at an executive level. Disney TV's head of communications recently left to take a position at Netflix.

Disney has also been offering early retirement packages to some executives as a way of trimming staff.

We have seen multiple rounds of layoffs since Josh D'Amaro took over as Disney CEO. At least one more significant layoff, centered on a reorganized television division, has been rumored.

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