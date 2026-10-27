Searchlight Pictures Marketing EVP is Leaving After 20 Years

Another executive is leaving Disney.
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The dominoes continue to fall at The Walt Disney Company. Between layoffs, departures, and new hiring, a lot is changing at Disney, and that includes some longtime executives departing the organization. Searchlight Pictures EVP for Marketing is the latest departure to be revealed.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Michelle Hooper, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Searchlight Pictures, has left the company.
  • Hooper joined the company in 2006, when it was Fox Searchlight. She remained with the studio following Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019.
  • The marketing lead is credited with publicity campaigns that led to 21 Best Picture Oscar nominations, including winners like The Shape of Water and Nomadland.
  • Hooper's departure doesn't appear to have been her decision. Deadline reports that she was part of the most recent round of layoffs to hit Disney.
  • Hooper's departure is just the latest change at an executive level. Disney TV's head of communications recently left to take a position at Netflix.
  • Disney has also been offering early retirement packages to some executives as a way of trimming staff.
  • We have seen multiple rounds of layoffs since Josh D'Amaro took over as Disney CEO. At least one more significant layoff, centered on a reorganized television division, has been rumored.

More Disney Business News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey