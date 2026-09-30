Disney TV's Head of Communications is Leaving After Nearly a Decade
More changes at Disney TV are expected
There have been a lot of changes inside The Walt Disney Company over the last few months, and while that will subside eventually, it doesn't look ready to stop anytime soon. A day after a couple hundred people were laid off, a significant executive at Disney has announced her departure.
What's Happening:
- Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, Disney TV's Head of Communications, has announced she's leaving the company.
- In a memo to staff published by Variety, Bulochnikov-Paul, said she was leaving to "pursue a new opportunity."
- Bulochnikov-Paul held a variety of jobs at Disney over the last eight years, including VP of Communications at Freeform and senior vice president of publicity and communications for ABC Entertainment
- Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul leaving Disney TV now is interesting, as the division has been in the midst of a significant restructuring under New Disney Entertainment Television chairman Debra OConnell.
- However, insiders tell Variety that Bulochnikov-Paul's departure is of her own accord and not related to restructuring.
- While it's certainly likely that Bulochnikov-Paul made the decision to leave, it's certainly possible that the uncertain future inside The Wa;t idsney Company right now may have played its own part in the decision.
More Disney Business News:
- Among the recent changes inside Disney is the appointment of Adam Smith as the new Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer.
- Disney has also hired a new Chief Technology Officer, the first in company history.
- Another area of Disney in the middle of reorganization is Disney Consumer Products.