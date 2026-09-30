Disney TV's Head of Communications is Leaving After Nearly a Decade

More changes at Disney TV are expected
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There have been a lot of changes inside The Walt Disney Company over the last few months, and while that will subside eventually, it doesn't look ready to stop anytime soon. A day after a couple hundred people were laid off, a significant executive at Disney has announced her departure.

What's Happening:

  • Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, Disney TV's Head of Communications, has announced she's leaving the company.
  • In a memo to staff published by Variety, Bulochnikov-Paul, said she was leaving to "pursue a new opportunity."
  • Bulochnikov-Paul held a variety of jobs at Disney over the last eight years, including VP of Communications at Freeform and senior vice president of publicity and communications for ABC Entertainment
  • Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul leaving Disney TV now is interesting, as the division has been in the midst of a significant restructuring under New Disney Entertainment Television chairman Debra OConnell.
  • However, insiders tell Variety that Bulochnikov-Paul's departure is of her own accord and not related to restructuring.
  • While it's certainly likely that Bulochnikov-Paul made the decision to leave, it's certainly possible that the uncertain future inside The Wa;t idsney Company right now may have played its own part in the decision.

More Disney Business News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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