Disney is Making a Major Leadership Change in Asia

The game of musical chairs at the upper levels of Disney, which is common when a new CEO comes in, has yet to entirely subside. Between continued layoffs and major changes on the tech side of things, it doesn't appear that changes will be subsiding soon. And now there's been a major change at Disney in the Asia-Pacific region.

What's Happening:

THR reports that 20-year Disney veteran Carol Choi has been chosen as the new president of the Asia-Pacific region for the company.

Choi takes over for Luke Kang, who has decided to retire.

Choi was previously an executive VP in the Asia-Pacific market. Her tenure as president will officially begin December 1.

The Asia-Pacific region at Disney covers Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The transition comes as Disney has been taking steps to grow Disney+ in Asia. A new bundle including Disney+ and Indonesia's largest streamer was recently announced.

Disney+ is also bolstering its original programming outside the U.S., including in the highly prized South Korea market.

What They're Saying:

Disney Entertainment Studios chairman Alan Bergman and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro (joint statement): “Carol Choi is a proven Disney leader with broad operating experience, strong creative instincts, and a deep understanding of the region, and she is the perfect person to lead the organization into its next chapter."

Carol Choi, Incoming President, Asia-Pacific: " I am honored to take on this role and grateful to Luke for the strong foundation he has built. Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most passionate fans and dynamic creative communities. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to bring exceptional stories and experiences to audiences, grow our businesses, and deepen Disney’s connection with fans across the region.”

(joint statement): “Carol Choi is a proven Disney leader with broad operating experience, strong creative instincts, and a deep understanding of the region, and she is the perfect person to lead the organization into its next chapter." I am honored to take on this role and grateful to Luke for the strong foundation he has built. Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most passionate fans and dynamic creative communities. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to bring exceptional stories and experiences to audiences, grow our businesses, and deepen Disney’s connection with fans across the region.” Luke Kang, retiring president Asia-Pacific: "It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Disney in Asia Pacific through a period of significant growth and transformation. Together, we have strengthened our businesses, expanded the reach of Disney’s stories and brands, and built new ways to serve our fans across one of the world’s most dynamic regions."

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