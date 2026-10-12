The Walt Disney Company Sets Date for FY2026 Earnings Call

Disney will review its fiscal year next month
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The Walt Disney Company is responsible for all of our favorite artistic creations, from cartoons to movies to theme parks, but the company is, at the end of the day, a company. Therefore, it needs to make money, and Disney has revealed when it will inform everyone exactly how much money it made in its previous fiscal year.

What's Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company has announced it will hold its next quarterly earnings call on November 17 at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT.
  • The call will cover the company's fourth-quarter results as well as its full fiscal year for 2026. Disney's fiscal year starts on October 1 rather than running with the calendar year.
  • While not specified in the announcement, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnstone will be on hand to lead the call.
  • D'Amaro usually reads an opening statement highlighting the significant successes of Disney either on the entertainment or theme park side of things. Johnstone will dive into the numbers.
  • From there, there's a short Q&A with major investment banks and other financial institutions designed to help investors get an idea of what the future outlook for Disney will be.
  • While dollars and cents will be the core focus of the call, it's not uncommon for Disney to drop news that fans will appreciate alongside the numbers.
  • The call will be available for anyone to listen to on the Walt Disney Company website.
  • Laughing Place will live blog the event, so be sure to tune in and follow along.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey