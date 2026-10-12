The Walt Disney Company Sets Date for FY2026 Earnings Call

The Walt Disney Company is responsible for all of our favorite artistic creations, from cartoons to movies to theme parks, but the company is, at the end of the day, a company. Therefore, it needs to make money, and Disney has revealed when it will inform everyone exactly how much money it made in its previous fiscal year.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has announced it will hold its next quarterly earnings call on November 17 at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT.

The call will cover the company's fourth-quarter results as well as its full fiscal year for 2026. Disney's fiscal year starts on October 1 rather than running with the calendar year.

While not specified in the announcement, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnstone will be on hand to lead the call.

D'Amaro usually reads an opening statement highlighting the significant successes of Disney either on the entertainment or theme park side of things. Johnstone will dive into the numbers.

From there, there's a short Q&A with major investment banks and other financial institutions designed to help investors get an idea of what the future outlook for Disney will be.

While dollars and cents will be the core focus of the call, it's not uncommon for Disney to drop news that fans will appreciate alongside the numbers.

The call will be available for anyone to listen to on the Walt Disney Company website.

Laughing Place will live blog the event, so be sure to tune in and follow along.

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