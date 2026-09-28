Bob Chapek Reveals Why He Wrote New Tell-All Book

It's going to be a wild week at Disney because this week the new memoir from former Disney CEO Bob Chapek arrives in stores. The book tells Chapek's story of his three decades at Disney, but it's the ones at the end that everybody is most curious about. We already know that the book takes aim at Bob Iger, but now Chapek has discussed why he felt the need to write the book.

What's Happening:

The new book Behind the Castle Walls is the memoir of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. It recounts his time at the top of the company, a period he says he was constantly undermined by former (and future) Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The interviews Chapek is giving in support of the book are the first he has given since stepping down, and speaking with CNBC, Chapek says that's exactly why he felt he had to write the book.

Chapek says that when the idea of writing a book was first presented, he rejected it. However, in the four years that he has been quiet, a narrative about his tenure has emerged that he says isn't true. He decided to write the book to set the record straight.

Chapek said: "My healing process stopped. It stopped because I couldn't get over the edge because every time I go onto the internet, I see fantasy, I see rhetoric. Things that had filled that void about me because I hadn't said anything in the four years. Nothing. I did not give one interview. And I felt that it was certainly one-sided and, frankly, not accurate. So I felt compelled to do it for my legacy. I felt like I had to get the truth out there."

While Disney has largely avoided commenting on Chapek's book, one imagines not everybody will agree with the former CEO's narrative of events.

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