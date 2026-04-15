Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Named on TIME's 100 Most Influential People with a Profile Written by Bob Iger

D'Amaro was named in the Pioneer category of this year's list.

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro was chosen as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, and former CEO Bob Iger shared some kind words for his profile.

What’s Happening:

Back in March, The Walt Disney Company entered a new era under now CEO Josh D’Amaro.

The former head of Disney Experiences is set to bring his strengths to the entertainment world, and TIME has recognized him as part of their 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

Part of the Pioneer category, D’Amaro is being recognized as a rising star, trailblazer, and pioneer of the entertainment world, and who better to write his profile than former CEO Bob Iger.

Iger primed D’Amaro to take his spot after a tumultuous return from Bob Chapek’s failed run as CEO of the House of Mouse.

In Iger’s statement, he shares D’Amaro’s strengths lie in his ability to connect with people, recognize the importance of quality and detail, and being bold creatively, leading the entertainment industry forward.

Serving as the eighth CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Josh is bringing his unique perspective on the company and strong goals for its future.

You can read the full profile by Bob Iger below:

“I believe in the future of the Walt Disney Co. because I believe in Josh D’Amaro.

He has a deep appreciation for what Disney means to the world, and his wealth of knowledge about the company is bolstered by a strong and abiding respect for Disney fans worldwide. His ability to connect with people is one of his superpowers, and I know it will serve him well as the eighth CEO of the Walt Disney Co.

Josh fundamentally understands how quality, attention to detail, and bold creativity set Disney apart. He will certainly carry those values with him as he leads the company forward.

Josh also knows creativity is the fuel that has always powered

Disney, and I am confident that under his leadership, creators and creative processes will endure

and thrive.

I couldn’t be happier for Josh, for the company, and for the millions and millions of Disney fans who love this place and expect it will continue as a beacon of happiness and joy to the world.”

About Josh D’Amaro:

D’Amaro earned his business administration degree from Georgetown University in 1993, before beginning a career at Disney in 1998. He worked as vice president of sales and travel trade marketing for 10 years before taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Disney Consumer Products Global Strategy.

In 2010, D’Amaro transitioned into Disney Experience, where he was tapped to serve as vice president of Adventures by Disney. He held the role for three years before taking on the role of Vice President of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which saw him take a huge role in the planning stages of the park’s Avatar expansion. Upon the commencement of construction in 2014, D’Amaro took on the role of Senior Vice President of Resort & Transportation Operations. After three years, D’Amaro bounced around in huge leadership roles at the US Disney Parks, starting as COO of Walt Disney World Resort in 2017.

His final positions prior to becoming head of Disney Experiences were his roles as Disneyland Resort President from 2018 to 2019 and Walt Disney World Resort President from 2019 to 2020. In these roles, he was praised by both guests and cast members for his active leadership. D’Amaro was often seen roaming the parks, engaging with cast members and high-fiving fans before park opening.

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