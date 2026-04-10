Disney x Fortnite: A Look at Where the Partnership is Heading
Only the future can tell us if the pair can increase Fortnite playership or will just be lackluster cross promotion.
According to Bloomberg, we have new insight to what’s coming from Disney and Epic Games massive partnership.
What’s Happening:
- After Epic Games laid off over 1,000 employees, fans were quick to speculate that the Fortnite founder and Disney’s massive partnership may have hit a road bump.
- However, we quickly learned that Disney was still charging full steam ahead to bring fan-favorite properties to new experiences in the multi-player game.
- While the partnership has remained fairly vague over the past two years since its announcement, Bloomberg is reporting that the partnership is worth $1.5 billion.
- One new shooter is expected to arrive in November, with at least three games said to be arriving from the partnership.
- However, internal reviews of the Disney game have so far been mixed, with criticism towards Disney and Epic Games tight timeframes.
- Other initiatives that have launched, like the Darth Vader AI character, didn’t boost playership in the way both had hoped.
- As the online multi-player game continues to struggle with maintaining success season to season, the pair hope to garner new excitement for the game.
- For Disney, the partnership has been beneficial in at least Disney+ subscriptions, with tie-in cosmetics helping bridge players to the streaming service.
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