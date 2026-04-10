Disney x Fortnite: A Look at Where the Partnership is Heading

Only the future can tell us if the pair can increase Fortnite playership or will just be lackluster cross promotion.
by |
Tags: , , ,

According to Bloomberg, we have new insight to what’s coming from Disney and Epic Games massive partnership.

What’s Happening:

  • After Epic Games laid off over 1,000 employees, fans were quick to speculate that the Fortnite founder and Disney’s massive partnership may have hit a road bump. 
  • However, we quickly learned that Disney was still charging full steam ahead to bring fan-favorite properties to new experiences in the multi-player game. 
  • While the partnership has remained fairly vague over the past two years since its announcement, Bloomberg is reporting that the partnership is worth $1.5 billion. 
  • One new shooter is expected to arrive in November, with at least three games said to be arriving from the partnership. 
  • However, internal reviews of the Disney game have so far been mixed, with criticism towards Disney and Epic Games tight timeframes. 
  • Other initiatives that have launched, like the Darth Vader AI character, didn’t boost playership in the way both had hoped. 
  • As the online multi-player game continues to struggle with maintaining success season to season, the pair hope to garner new excitement for the game.
  • For Disney, the partnership has been beneficial in at least Disney+ subscriptions, with tie-in cosmetics helping bridge players to the streaming service. 

Read More Video Games:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber