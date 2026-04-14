Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro to Lead Second Quarter Earnings Call Next Month
The earnings call will be hosted as a live webcast.
For the first time in his tenure as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Josh D'Amaro will lead the second quarter 2026 earnings call.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will host a live webcast to discuss fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
- Disney will release results before the opening of regular trading on May 6, 2026 and post earnings materials at their official website. To access the earnings call, you can also visit the official website.
- This also marks the first earnings call that will be led by new Disney CEO, Josh D'Amaro. More recently, he led the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders, which also saw a number of official announcements and reveals.
- March 18th officially marked the start of a new era at The Walt Disney Company when D’Amaro officially took over as CEO, succeeding Bob Iger.
- While Josh has been with the company for nearly 30 years, his responsibilities will now see him handle every aspect of the company rather than just Disney Experiences.
- As we always do with Walt Disney Company Earnings Calls, Laughing Place will be following along with a live blog and bringing all the important updates, so stay tuned!
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