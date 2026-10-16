Disney Hires New Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing

There have been a lot of changes inside The Walt Disney Company since Josh D'Amaro became CEO. There have been several new hires and promotions at the executive level, and now we can add another, as Disney has a new VP of Digital Marketing.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company's Jason Recher announced on LinkedIn today that he has taken the role of Senior Vice President - Digital Marketing.

He actually took the role a few months ago, back in May, according to his profile, but he revealed the new position today, the nine year anniversary of his joining The Walt Disney Company.

Recher previously held the position of Vice President of Segment Content Creation and Digital Integration.

His LinkedIn profile lists his new full job title as Senior Vice President - Digital Marketing & Creator Partnerships.

The second part of that title will put Recher in a key position going forward, as creator partnerships are only growing in importance at Disney. They've signed several development deals with online creators in just the past few months.

Just yesterday, Disney announced a new deal with online creators Dude Perfect. If you watch their video visiting every Disney Park, you'll occasionally spy Recher in the background. Successful collaborations like that are almost certainly part of what led to the new position.

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