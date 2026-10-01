Next Disney Layoffs Likely To Be In Television

Layoffs have been the order of the day at The Walt Disney Company this year. Just this week, we saw more people at Disney let go, but that layoff is likely to be very small compared to what is reportedly set to happen next.

What's Happening:

It's been rumored for some time that Disney Television was in line for a significant reorganization under newly appointed Disney Entertainment Television chairman Debra OConnell, who reports to Disney CCO and President Dana Walden.

The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that the reorganization, once it's done, will result in "hundreds of layoffs."

Wall Street Journal The layoffs will likely be the result of divisions within Disney television being consolidated.

Disney's TV divisions include: ABC Entertainment 20th Television Hulu Originals Disney Kids & Family National Geographic Content Freeform ABC News

Consolidation is always going to result in redundancies, where multiple people are essentially doing the same job. This may be where the majority of the layoffs are expected.

Each division has its own executives, and while executives are often safe during layoffs, the WSJ suggests that some executives may be part of these layoffs.

The goal of the layoff is said to be to reorient television around streaming, since the previous structure was built around linear TV, which is no longer the driving force.

What's most unclear right now is when this reorganization, and its associated layoffs, will happen. They are expected sooner rather than later, but something of this magnitude may take place over a period of months.

Recent Disney Layoff News: