Disney+ Subscribers Have a Chance to Attend the "Avengers: Doomsday" Premiere
Be the first to see Avengers: Doomsday
Having a subscription to Disney+ is great if you're a Marvel fan, as it's the place where you can watch almost the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. However, having a subscription could also get you to the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers have access to several perks simply by keeping a current subscription. Some perks are available all the time, while others are special limited-time deals and access to contests.
- The latest Disney+ perk will be of interest to any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Starting today and running through November 19, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscribers can enter to win a trip to the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.
- The winner and a guest will receive a 3-day/2-night trip to either Los Angeles or New York City (the premiere location has clearly not been settled on yet) to attend the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday. Ground transportation and a two-night hotel stay are included.
- Disney+ subscribers may enter the contest every day until the morning of November 19 in order to increase their odds of winning.
More Avengers: Doomsday News:
- Take a look at the Avengers: Doomsday popcorn buckets that will be in theaters.
- Jack in the Box has its own Avengers: Doomsday menu.
- Smirnoff is running its own Avengers: Doomsday contest.