Disney+ Subscribers Have a Chance to Attend the "Avengers: Doomsday" Premiere

Be the first to see Avengers: Doomsday
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Having a subscription to Disney+ is great if you're a Marvel fan, as it's the place where you can watch almost the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. However, having a subscription could also get you to the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ subscribers have access to several perks simply by keeping a current subscription. Some perks are available all the time, while others are special limited-time deals and access to contests.
  • The latest Disney+ perk will be of interest to any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Starting today and running through November 19, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscribers can enter to win a trip to the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.
  • The winner and a guest will receive a 3-day/2-night trip to either Los Angeles or New York City (the premiere location has clearly not been settled on yet) to attend the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday. Ground transportation and a two-night hotel stay are included.
  • Disney+ subscribers may enter the contest every day until the morning of November 19 in order to increase their odds of winning.

More Avengers: Doomsday News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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