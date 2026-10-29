Disney+ Subscribers Have a Chance to Attend the "Avengers: Doomsday" Premiere

Having a subscription to Disney+ is great if you're a Marvel fan, as it's the place where you can watch almost the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. However, having a subscription could also get you to the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

Disney+ subscribers have access to several perks simply by keeping a current subscription. Some perks are available all the time, while others are special limited-time deals and access to contests.

The latest Disney+ perk will be of interest to any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Starting today and running through November 19, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscribers can enter to win a trip to the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.

The winner and a guest will receive a 3-day/2-night trip to either Los Angeles or New York City (the premiere location has clearly not been settled on yet) to attend the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday. Ground transportation and a two-night hotel stay are included.

Disney+ subscribers may enter the contest every day until the morning of November 19 in order to increase their odds of winning.

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