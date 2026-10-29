Smirnoff Planning Super House Party for "Avengers: Doomsday"

At this point, every major brand under the sun is getting ready for Avengers: Doomsday. The massive MCU movie is sure to be a box office smash when it comes out in December, and Smirnoff wants you to celebrate (responsibly) with vodka.

What's Happening:

Smirnoff has announced a new collaboration in advance of the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

The vodka brand is holding an online giveaway which will include 1,800 movie tickets (via Fandango codes) to see Doomsday. You can enter to win here.

The Grand Prize is a special edition Avengers: Doomsday cocktail kit.

Smirnoff is also building toward something even bigger, which it is calling the Super House Party.

Exactly what this house party is or how to be involved hasn't yet been revealed.

Hints to what will be involved in the Super House Party will be revealed over time via Smirnoff's Twitter account.

A series of new TV and print ads will also celebrate the collaboration, with Deadpool movie actor Karan Soni appearing.

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