Smirnoff Planning Super House Party for "Avengers: Doomsday"

Avengers Assemble (Responsibly)
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At this point, every major brand under the sun is getting ready for Avengers: Doomsday. The massive MCU movie is sure to be a box office smash when it comes out in December, and Smirnoff wants you to celebrate (responsibly) with vodka.

What's Happening:

  • Smirnoff has announced a new collaboration in advance of the release of Avengers: Doomsday.
  • The vodka brand is holding an online giveaway which will include 1,800 movie tickets (via Fandango codes) to see Doomsday. You can enter to win here.
  • The Grand Prize is a special edition Avengers: Doomsday cocktail kit.
  • Smirnoff is also building toward something even bigger, which it is calling the Super House Party.
  • Exactly what this house party is or how to be involved hasn't yet been revealed.
  • Hints to what will be involved in the Super House Party will be revealed over time via Smirnoff's Twitter account.
  • A series of new TV and print ads will also celebrate the collaboration, with Deadpool movie actor Karan Soni appearing.

More Avengers: Doomsday News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey