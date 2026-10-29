Smirnoff Planning Super House Party for "Avengers: Doomsday"
Avengers Assemble (Responsibly)
At this point, every major brand under the sun is getting ready for Avengers: Doomsday. The massive MCU movie is sure to be a box office smash when it comes out in December, and Smirnoff wants you to celebrate (responsibly) with vodka.
What's Happening:
- Smirnoff has announced a new collaboration in advance of the release of Avengers: Doomsday.
- The vodka brand is holding an online giveaway which will include 1,800 movie tickets (via Fandango codes) to see Doomsday. You can enter to win here.
- The Grand Prize is a special edition Avengers: Doomsday cocktail kit.
- Smirnoff is also building toward something even bigger, which it is calling the Super House Party.
- Exactly what this house party is or how to be involved hasn't yet been revealed.
- Hints to what will be involved in the Super House Party will be revealed over time via Smirnoff's Twitter account.
- A series of new TV and print ads will also celebrate the collaboration, with Deadpool movie actor Karan Soni appearing.
More Avengers: Doomsday News:
- Jack in the Box is also getting in on the Doomsday fun with a special menu.
- Take a look at all the Doomsday toys available this holiday.
- There's even an Avengers: Doomsday F1 vehicle.