Details Revealed for Jack in the Box / "Avengers: Doomsday" Tie-In Items
Behold, the Dipping Box of Doom!
After teasing the collaboration earlier this week, details have been revealed about the upcoming tie-in items -- both food and collectibles -- available soon at Jack in the Box locations for Avengers: Doomsday.
What's Happening:
- The Jack in the Box Avengers: Doomsday collab will launch on November 5th.
- The centerpiece is the all-new Doomsday Dipping Box, which features Avengers: Doomsday-themed packing for the return of Jack's Popcorn Chicken and Mozzarella sticks, along with three themed dipping sauces based off the different Marvel teams seen in Avengers: Doomsday.
- Those sauces are:
- Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch for the Fantastic Four
- Mutant Marinara for the X-Men
- Assemble Sauce for the Avengers
- There will also be eight special-edition collectible magnets, which form together to make one large image.
- The eight pieces feature:
- Doctor Doom
- Cyclops
- Invisible Woman
- Thor
- Captain America
- Thing
- Gambit
- Jack (of Jack in the Box fame)
More on Avengers: Doomsday
- Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's opening on December 18, 2026, we took a look at what some added scenes in the recently-released expanded Encore edition of Avengers: Endgame might mean for Doomsday.
- Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez have been counting down to Doomsday with an official podcast for Marvel, which will return for more episodes in November.
- Another new cast member has recently been revealed for the film, with Academy Award nominee Sandra Hüller set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday in a secretive cameo.
- Doomsday got a baseball tie-in during Game 1 of the World Series, which added some baseball fun alongside some new clips, followed by an expanded version of that teaser's gag involving the multiple Captain Americas in the MCU at this point.
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