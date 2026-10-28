Details Revealed for Jack in the Box / "Avengers: Doomsday" Tie-In Items

After teasing the collaboration earlier this week, details have been revealed about the upcoming tie-in items -- both food and collectibles -- available soon at Jack in the Box locations for Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

The Jack in the Box Avengers: Doomsday collab will launch on November 5th.

The centerpiece is the all-new Doomsday Dipping Box, which features Avengers: Doomsday-themed packing for the return of Jack's Popcorn Chicken and Mozzarella sticks, along with three themed dipping sauces based off the different Marvel teams seen in Avengers: Doomsday.

Those sauces are: Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch for the Fantastic Four Mutant Marinara for the X-Men Assemble Sauce for the Avengers



There will also be eight special-edition collectible magnets, which form together to make one large image.

The eight pieces feature: Doctor Doom Cyclops Invisible Woman Thor Captain America Thing Gambit Jack (of Jack in the Box fame)



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