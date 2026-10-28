Details Revealed for Jack in the Box / "Avengers: Doomsday" Tie-In Items

Behold, the Dipping Box of Doom!

After teasing the collaboration earlier this week, details have been revealed about the upcoming tie-in items -- both food and collectibles -- available soon at Jack in the Box locations for Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

  • The Jack in the Box Avengers: Doomsday collab will launch on November 5th.
  • The centerpiece is the all-new Doomsday Dipping Box, which features Avengers: Doomsday-themed packing for the return of Jack's Popcorn Chicken and Mozzarella sticks, along with three themed dipping sauces based off the different Marvel teams seen in Avengers: Doomsday.
  • Those sauces are:
    • Fantastic Buttermilk Ranch for the Fantastic Four
    • Mutant Marinara for the X-Men
    • Assemble Sauce for the Avengers

  • There will also be eight special-edition collectible magnets, which form together to make one large image.
  • The eight pieces feature:
    • Doctor Doom
    • Cyclops
    • Invisible Woman
    • Thor
    • Captain America
    • Thing
    • Gambit
    • Jack (of Jack in the Box fame)

More on Avengers: Doomsday

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman