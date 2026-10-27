"Doomsday" Draws Near and Teases Upcoming Collab with Jack in the Box

This MIGHT hinder those trying to build themselves into Marvel Heroes.

A new video has teased an upcoming fast food collaboration celebrating the arrival of Marvel's next big movie.

What's Happening:

As the big marketing collab push gets underway for the highly anticipated next film from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday, we're getting a tease from a fast food location that seems to be getting in on the fun.

Jack in the Box has shared a new video teasing their famous mascot, Jack, sitting atop a throne that looks remarkably like that of Doctor Doom's, as seen in previous materials for Avengers: Doomsday.

Jack was also wearing a Doctor Doom-style cloak and hood.

The video was simply captioned, "Something's assembling. Consider this your warning."

No further details were given about what this collab will entail, or when it will arrive at a Jack in the Box near you.

Even though the film is a matter of weeks away (and reportedly deep into post-production), not a lot is known regarding the plot of Avengers: Doomsday.

What we do know is that there will be a universe-shattering conflict set in motion by Doctor Doom, who will be portrayed by Robert Downey, Jr.

As such, heroes from a number of different timelines will be teaming up, and fans can expect to see their favorite heroes from Thunderbolts*, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the classic X-Men films, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Additionally, some Marvel vets are returning for the spectacle, including Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

Back to Jack:

This is the second collab in a matter of months between a Disney-owned studio and Jack in the Box.

As part of the Halloween fun this year, Jack in the Box debuted specially themed meal boxes and souvenir cups celebrating the lengthy history of the trademark Halloween episodes of The Simpsons, "Treehouse of Horror."

The special collab featured Krusty-inspired burgers, Forbidden D’oh!nut Holes, an all-new Spooky Simpsons Sauce, six special-edition glow-in-the-dark cups and custom packaging that brings Jack Box into the twisted world of Treehouse of Horror.