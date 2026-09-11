Jack in the Box Invites Fans Into the World of "Treehouse of Horror" from "The Simpsons" with Special Menu Items and Collectibles
Do they Have a Homer3 cup?!
Jack in the Box is taking us to Springfield USA with some special new limited time offerings themed to the iconic Treehouse of Horror specials.
What's Happening:
- Jack in the Box is teaming up with The Simpsons to bring the iconic Treehouse of Horror specials from the screen to the drive-thru with a limited-time lineup featuring Krusty-inspired burgers, Forbidden D’oh!nut Holes, an all-new Spooky Simpsons Sauce, six special-edition glow-in-the-dark cups and custom packaging that brings Jack Box into the twisted world of Treehouse of Horror.
- The Munchie Meal of Horror is a twist on Jack's legendary late-night meal. Fans can choose between a Double Krusty Burger of Terror or Double Chicken Sandwich of Terror, served alongside two tacos, seasoned curly fries and a drink.
- Each meal also comes with one of six special-edition glow-in-the-dark The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror cups and arrives in an exclusive Treehouse of Horror Munchie Meal box.
- Both sandwiches feature the all-new Spooky Simpsons Sauce, a smoky BBQ ketchup created exclusively for the collab, served on custom sesame seed buns inspired by the animated burgers seen in the world of The Simpsons.
- Fans can also experience the collaboration through a lineup of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Meals, with four themed entrées to choose from. Each meal is served with fries and a drink.
- Krusty Burger of Terror: Delicious seasoned 100% beef patty, melty American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and new Spooky Simpsons sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.
- Double Krusty Burger of Terror: Two seasoned 100% beef patties, melty American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and new Spooky Simpsons sauce on a toasted sesame bun.
- Triple Krusty Burger of Terror: Three seasoned 100% beef patties, three slices of melty American cheese, lettuce, tomato and new Spooky Simpsons sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. Plus fries and a drink.
- Double Chicken Sandwich of Terror: Featuring two crispy chicken patties, lettuce, tomato, Swiss-style cheese, and new Spooky Simpsons sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.
- Jack is also putting their own spin on one of Springfield’s most recognizable treats with the new Forbidden D’oh!nut Holes.
- Inspired by Homer famously selling his soul to the devil for a donut, these warm donut holes are dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with pink frosting and finished with rainbow sprinkles for a Jack take on the iconic pink donut. The packaging gets in on the fun, featuring Homer’s unforgettable transformation into a donut straight from the classic segment.
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror takeover also features six special-edition glow-in-the-dark cups that are available with the Munchie Meal of Horror, while supplies last. Each cup features a different Treehouse of Horror-inspired design, bringing fan-favorite characters like Hugo (Bart’s evil twin brother), Krusty the Clown, Marge, Kang and Kodos, and more to life. With six designs to collect, fans can see which character they get with every meal.
- Items include custom The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror packaging, including an exclusive Munchie Meal of Horror box featuring characters and nods to past Treehouse of Horror episodes. The collectible box drops the classic Jack Box right into the world of Springfield, bringing Jack in the Box and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror together in one fun package.
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror menu is now available for a limited time at participating Jack in the Box restaurants nationwide, through the Jack app and at JackintheBox.com, while supplies last.
What They're Saying:
- Katelyn Zborowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box: “The best collaborations start with understanding what excites our fans, and we know The Simpsons has a special connection with Jack guests. Jack and The Simpsons share an irreverent sense of humor, and Treehouse of Horror has put its own twisted spin on Halloween for decades. This collaboration gave us the perfect opportunity to bring those worlds together and fully immerse Jack in Springfield from the food and collectibles to Jack Box himself.”
- Matt Selman, executive producer and showrunner, The Simpsons: “This Treehouse of Horror Munchie Meal is the most authentic and funny and scary and deeply Simpsons-y fun food collaboration the show has ever done. Jack in the Box has raised the bar with these beautiful and spooky collectors cups — and the Munchie Meal is dense with deep references for both Simpsons and Jack in the Box fans alike.”
The Treehouse:
- Treehouse of Horror is one of The Simpsons’ longest-running and most distinctive traditions. It's the show’s annual Halloween anthology episode that usually contains three short, self-contained stories involving horror, science fiction, fantasy, or supernatural themes. Compared to a normal episode which is the full 22 (or so) minutes telling one story.
- These episodes are also deliberately non-canon, so the writers can kill characters, radically change reality, and ignore continuity of the decades-long running series.
- The first Treehouse of Horror aired on October 25, 1990, during Season 2. The title originally perfect sense, as Bart and Lisa tell scary stories in the Simpsons' treehouse, with the episode's three stories presented as their tales.
- By the fifth edition of Treehouse of Horror, the series basically abandoned a framing device in each episode that wrapped the three stories, letting the stories themselves become the main attraction.
- The 2026 edition of the special episode is Treehouse of Horror XXXVII, showing how fans look forward to each of these special episodes now approaching its 37th edition.
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