Doom Takes the Throne: Regal’s New Avengers: Doomsday Popcorn Gear Revealed
My popcorn budget is doomed.
Popcorn buckets continue to be big business at the movie theater, so you knew that Avengers: Doomsday was going to create something that would grab attention. It certainly has done that, as these new items that will be available in Regal cinemas prove.
What's Happening:
- The Regal theater chain has unveiled the Avengers: Doomsday popcorn buckets and drink sippers that will be available alongside the film later this year.
- There are five different items that will be available.
- On the traditional popcorn bucket front, we have the Doctor Doom Statue.
- If you've ever wanted to feel like a victorious member of the X-Men, you can drink your favorite beverage out of the head of a Sentinel.
- This Doom Throne is a popcorn container and looks incredible.
- And then there's the highlight, a combo Doom Throne set that holds both your drink and your popcorn.
- Finally, if you want something a little simpler, there's a popcorn bucket and drink cup combo.
- Only the Sentinel head drink vessel is listed as a Regal exclusive, so the other items will apparently be available at other theaters as well. Keep your eyes open if you want one; these may be quite popular.
More Avengers: Doomsday News:
- Check out the new Avengers: Doomsday menu at Jack in the Box.
- A bunch of great toys are now available for Avengers: Doomsday.
- Smirnoff is running an Avengers: Doomsday contest that includes free movie tickets.