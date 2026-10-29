Doom Takes the Throne: Regal’s New Avengers: Doomsday Popcorn Gear Revealed

My popcorn budget is doomed.
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Popcorn buckets continue to be big business at the movie theater, so you knew that Avengers: Doomsday was going to create something that would grab attention. It certainly has done that, as these new items that will be available in Regal cinemas prove.

What's Happening:

  • The Regal theater chain has unveiled the Avengers: Doomsday popcorn buckets and drink sippers that will be available alongside the film later this year.
  • There are five different items that will be available.

  • On the traditional popcorn bucket front, we have the Doctor Doom Statue.

  • If you've ever wanted to feel like a victorious member of the X-Men, you can drink your favorite beverage out of the head of a Sentinel.

  • This Doom Throne is a popcorn container and looks incredible.

  • And then there's the highlight, a combo Doom Throne set that holds both your drink and your popcorn.

  • Finally, if you want something a little simpler, there's a popcorn bucket and drink cup combo.

  • Only the Sentinel head drink vessel is listed as a Regal exclusive, so the other items will apparently be available at other theaters as well. Keep your eyes open if you want one; these may be quite popular.

More Avengers: Doomsday News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey