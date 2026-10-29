Doom Takes the Throne: Regal’s New Avengers: Doomsday Popcorn Gear Revealed

Popcorn buckets continue to be big business at the movie theater, so you knew that Avengers: Doomsday was going to create something that would grab attention. It certainly has done that, as these new items that will be available in Regal cinemas prove.

What's Happening:

The Regal theater chain has unveiled the Avengers: Doomsday popcorn buckets and drink sippers that will be available alongside the film later this year.

There are five different items that will be available.

On the traditional popcorn bucket front, we have the Doctor Doom Statue.

If you've ever wanted to feel like a victorious member of the X-Men, you can drink your favorite beverage out of the head of a Sentinel.

This Doom Throne is a popcorn container and looks incredible.

And then there's the highlight, a combo Doom Throne set that holds both your drink and your popcorn.

Finally, if you want something a little simpler, there's a popcorn bucket and drink cup combo.

Only the Sentinel head drink vessel is listed as a Regal exclusive, so the other items will apparently be available at other theaters as well. Keep your eyes open if you want one; these may be quite popular.

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