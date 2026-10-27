"All’s Fair" Season 2 World Premiere Celebrated at Rome Film Fest

The Ryan Murphy legal drama returns November 4 with three episodes, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

The press tour for All’s Fair Season 2 is officially underway, with the legal drama celebrating its upcoming return with a world premiere at the Rome Film Fest.

What’s Happening:

The new season of the Ryan Murphy-produced series will debut next week, bringing more scandals, secrets, and high-fashion courtroom drama to Hulu and Disney+.

Photos from the Rome premiere offer a first look at the latest chapter of the series, which follows the lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene as they navigate complicated professional relationships and personal turmoil.

According to the official Season 2 synopsis, new allegiances will form as friendships are tested, while a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Cauã Reymond, alongside Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, All’s Fair is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joe Baken, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Anthony Hemingway, Louise Shore, Tanase Popa, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Lyn Greene.

All’s Fair Season 2 premieres November 4 with three episodes on Hulu in the United States and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. Internationally, the series will be available on Disney+. Following the premiere, new episodes will stream weekly on Wednesdays.

More Hulu News: