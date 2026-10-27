"Fair Play: The Jordan Chiles Story" Documentary Set for 2027 Release on Hulu and Disney+

The Andscape documentary, directed by Trishtan Williams, will follow the Olympic gold medalist as she prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is preparing to share a more personal side of her journey in Fair Play: The Jordan Chiles Story, a new documentary from Andscape that is set to premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in fall 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Directed by Trishtan Williams, whose previous credits include Netflix’s Starting 5, the feature-length documentary is now in production and will follow Chiles at a pivotal point in her life and career as she works toward the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The film promises unprecedented access to the 25-year-old athlete, capturing her life both inside and outside the gym as she navigates the pressures of competing at the highest level, public attention, and her growing role as a voice for a new generation of athletes. Produced by Andscape, Campfire Studios, and Select Entertainment, Fair Play will explore Chiles’ experiences beyond the competition floor, including her identity, resilience, and efforts to take ownership of her own story.

Chiles helped Team USA earn silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before contributing to the U.S. team’s gold-medal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her accomplishments extend beyond the Games. In 2022, she was part of a historic podium sweep at the U.S. Championships, becoming one of three Black gymnasts to claim the top three positions. She has also become a best-selling author with her memoir, I’m That Girl, finished third on Dancing With the Stars, and advocated for mental health awareness and body positivity.

“My journey in gymnastics has taught me a lot about resilience, perseverance, and the importance of defining success on my own terms,” Chiles said. “As I work toward LA28, I’m excited to partner with Andscape and Hulu to share more of my story, reflect on the experiences that have shaped me, and explore what it means to step into this next chapter while reclaiming my narrative.”

Williams said the documentary will present a fuller picture of Chiles beyond her achievements as an elite gymnast.

“Jordan is so much more than an extraordinary athlete. She’s a young woman navigating immense expectations while finding the courage to define herself on her own terms,” Williams said. “What excites me most about directing this film is the opportunity to capture Jordan in all her dimensions — her joy, vulnerability, ambition, and resilience. With unprecedented access, this doc goes beyond medals and competition to explore identity, purpose, and what it truly means to take back the pen and write your own story.”

Andscape Vice President and General Manager Jason Aidoo emphasized the opportunity to document Chiles during a significant transition in her life and career.

“Jordan Chiles is one of the most compelling athletes of her generation, not only because of what she has accomplished in gymnastics, but because of the way she continues to define herself beyond it,” Aidoo said. “This film gives us the rare opportunity to be alongside Jordan at a pivotal moment in her life and career, as she takes greater ownership of her story and what comes next. At Andscape, we want to tell stories that begin with sport but reveal something bigger about the people and culture around it.”

The documentary’s production team includes Ross M. Dinerstein and Allyson Holloway as producers for Campfire Studios, with Anne Hazlett executive producing for Campfire Studios. Lisa Filipelli, Amy Neben, and Alexia Maitland will executive produce for Select Entertainment.

With its fall 2027 release planned ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Fair Play: The Jordan Chiles Story will offer audiences an opportunity to follow Chiles’ journey as she prepares for the next chapter of her athletic career while reflecting on the experiences that have shaped her.

Fair Play: The Jordan Chiles Story is scheduled to premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in fall 2027.

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