Mickey Takes on "Home Alone" in the Trailer for New Disney Jr. Holiday Special
The new special puts a Mickey Mouse spin on the familiar holiday story, with a raccoon and weasel in the villain roles.
Mickey Mouse is putting on his best Kevin McCallister in a new holiday special inspired by the hit franchise, simply titled Mickey's Home Alone.
What's Happening:
- Disney Jr. has shared the trailer for their new holiday special, Mickey's Home Alone, which will premiere on November 26 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT, streaming the next day on Disney+.
- In the new special, Mickey can't wait to spend Christmas at home, but his plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.
- The special will feature the debut of two original songs, “Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas” and “Favorite Christmas Feeling” by songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin (Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Mickey and the Very Many Christmases).
- There will also be a new arrangement of “Jingle Bells,” with a score by Tony Morales (Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Reacher).
- Said music will be available to stream beginning this Friday, November 6 via the release of an official EP.
- Following the airing on Disney Jr., the special will have an encore airing on Disney Channel on November 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT and join Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas on December 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT.
- In addition to a trailer, we also have a new poster for the special, courtesy of Disney Jr.
- For those looking to see Mickey’s Home Alone on the big screen, special screenings will take place throughout the day on Saturday, December 5, at The Paley Center for Media’s annual Paleyland event in New York City.
- The family-focused event will also feature screenings of other new and returning holiday favorites from Disney+ and Disney Jr., including:
- A Proud Family Wizmas stop-motion special
- Bluey Christmas-themed episodes "Veranda Santa" and "Christmas Swim"
- Hanukkah-themed episodes of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
- Attendees at The Paley Center will also find themed crafts, activities and other magical surprises.
More Disney TV News:
- Mount Olympus is coming to the Empire State Building with an immersive Percy Jackson and the Olympians experience celebrating the premiere of Season 3.
- Here's what you missed on Dancing with the Stars Disney Night – including videos of each dance.
- The holiday season is almost upon us – as Freeform has shared the lineup for their annual 25 Days of Christmas event.
- The stars and creatives of Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently appeared at the 60th edition of Lucca Comics & Games in Italy.
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