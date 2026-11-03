Mickey Takes on "Home Alone" in the Trailer for New Disney Jr. Holiday Special

Mickey Mouse is putting on his best Kevin McCallister in a new holiday special inspired by the hit franchise, simply titled Mickey's Home Alone.

What's Happening:

Disney Jr. has shared the trailer for their new holiday special, Mickey's Home Alone, which will premiere on November 26 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT , streaming the next day on Disney+ .

In the new special, Mickey can't wait to spend Christmas at home, but his plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.

The special will feature the debut of two original songs, “Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas” and “Favorite Christmas Feeling” by songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin (Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Mickey and the Very Many Christmases).

There will also be a new arrangement of “Jingle Bells,” with a score by Tony Morales ( Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Reacher) .

Said music will be available to stream beginning this Friday, November 6 via the release of an official EP.

Following the airing on Disney Jr., the special will have an encore airing on Disney Channel on November 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT and join Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas on December 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT.