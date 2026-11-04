Lady A to Host ABC's "CMA Country Christmas" Featuring Dan + Shay, Trisha Yearwood and More

The 17th annual holiday special will bring festive performances from some of country music’s biggest stars to ABC on December 1.

The Country Music Association and ABC have announced the host and performers for the 17th annual CMA Country Christmas holiday special.

What's Happening:

Country music trio Lady A will host this year’s celebration, which was filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville.

The special will feature festive performances of holiday classics from some of country music’s biggest stars.

This year’s lineup includes: BeBe Winans Dan + Shay Debbie Winans Grace Bowers Jordan Davis Lady A Lindsey Stirling Russell Dickerson Trisha Yearwood Zach Top

CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday, December 1, at 9/8c on ABC, streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Produced by the Country Music Association, the special is executive produced by Robert Deaton, directed by Alan Carter, and written by Jon Macks.

First launched in 2010, CMA Country Christmas has become an annual holiday tradition, bringing festive music and special performances to ABC viewers. ABC is also home to the annual CMA Awards and the summer concert special CMA Fest.

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