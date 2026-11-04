Trailer Debut: Comedian Bobby Lee Gets his First Hour-Long Special With Hulu's "Finally"

The comedian, actor, and podcaster gets Hularious.

Veteran comedian Bobby Lee has had many accomplishments during his career, and now he can at long last add his own hour-long special to that list with the aptly named Bobby Lee: Finally, coming soon to Hulu.

What's Happening:

Hulu has released the trailer for Bobby Lee: Finally, their upcoming hour-long standup special from Lee.

Lee has been a performing comedy for over 30 years, and is known for his time as a cast member on Madtv, along with a ton of appearances in shows and films like Happy Gilmore 2, Nimrods, History of the World, Part II and Tires, just to name some recent examples.

Lee also co-hosts two podcasts, Bad Friends and TigerBelly.

Per Hulu, "After more than 30 years in comedy, Bobby Lee is finally getting his moment. In Bobby Lee: Finally, the comedian, actor, and podcast powerhouse delivers his first-ever hour-long special, turning decades of wild stories, brutal honesty, and beautifully chaotic energy into an unpredictable ride only he could take you on. Bobby has built a fiercely loyal fanbase who feel like they already know him - and now they finally get him uninterrupted. Outrageous, unfiltered, and unapologetically real, Bobby Lee: Finally is the special longtime fans have waited for, and the perfect entry point for new ones.

The special was filmed at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, CA, and is produced by North Hill Productions and is directed by Louis Katz. Lee will serve as an executive producer alongside Bill Burr and Mike Bertolina.

Lee is the latest comedian to get a “Hularious”-branded special from Hulu, following specials from Ralph Barbosa, Bill Burr, Chris Distefano, Jaime Foxx, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Jessica Kirson, Matteo Lane, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kumail Nanjiani, Atsuko Okatsuka, Frankie Quiñones, Andrew Santino and Roy Wood Jr., with an upcoming special from Andy Samberg on the way.

Bobby Lee: Finally debuts November 27 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.