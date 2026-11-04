"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Star Whitney Leavitt Gets Her Own Hulu Reality Show

After departing the Hulu hit, Leavitt is stepping into a new series of her own.

Although Whitney Leavitt is leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she's not leaving reality TV behind, as she'll be starring in her very own Hulu reality show.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Whitney Leavitt, who was revealed to be leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives earlier this year, is getting her own show.

Hailing from Mormon Wives producer Jeff Jenkins Productions, 3BMG and Leavitt Media House, the as-of-yet untitled series will follow "firebrand Whitney Leavitt and her family as they navigate her newfound fame and career ambitions while always putting family first."

Leavitt made her last Mormon Wives appearance in the recent fifth season, with the cast notably visiting Leavitt for one of her February performances in Chicago.

Leavitt has been a part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since the show launched in September 2024. She then went on to memorably appear on Dancing with the Stars, before joining Chicago as Roxie Hart.

Her next step will see her make her feature film debut in a holiday rom-com and a return to Broadway in the jukebox musical Just in Time.

Two other cast members recently departed the show due to drama surrounding star Taylor Frankie Paul (herself one of the departing cast members).

Meanwhile, the parent show is expanding its reach with a new Orange County spin-off, which debuts on November 12.

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