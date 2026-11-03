First Episode of Hulu's "Phony" Available to Watch for Free on YouTube
Get a free taste of Hulu's new coming-of-age mystery series.
Hulu is showcasing the first episode of their new series Phony for free to potential viewers on YouTube.
What's Happening:
- Hulu's Phony is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom – his only parent and his best friend – appears to have been replaced by an impostor.
- The first three episodes of the series are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. But for fans who want to give the new show a shot but don't have either of those streaming services, the first episode is available for free on YouTube.
- The series stars:
- Connie Britton as “Ellen”
- Sam Nivola as “Sonny”
- Meera Syal as “Sharla”
- Grace Brennan as “Mallory”
- Mahaela Park as “Chloe”
- Maliq Johnson as “Vogel”
- Colter Lee as “Weldon”
- The first episode was written and directed by Nick Paley, who also executive produces the half-hour series with co-showrunner Anthony King (Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, The Afterparty), series star Connie Britton, Charlie Alderman (Charlie’s Production Company), and Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg (Goddard Textiles).
- Be sure to check out Alex's review of Phony as well as his recaps of the first three episodes at the links below:
More Hulu News:
- The new South Korean drama, The Remarried Empress, has arrived a day early on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Mount Olympus is coming to the Empire State Building with an immersive Percy Jackson and the Olympians experience celebrating the premiere of Season 3.
- Isabela Merced and Patrick Schwarzenegger will portray Lorena and John Bobbitt in Hulu's second Good American Family installment.
- ABC News revisits Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos scandal in a special new IMPACT x Nightline.
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