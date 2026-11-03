"The Remarried Empress" Drops on Disney+ and Hulu a Day Early

One of the nice benefits of the world of streaming has been much easier access to content created for other countries. Sometimes these international shows become big hits domestically, and Disney has been hyping a brand new South Korean romantic drama, The Remarried Empress, that it clearly believes in. Now fans who have been curious can see what all the fuss is about, as the show has debuted earlier than expected.

What's Happening:

The Remarried Empress is a new South Korean drama based on the NAVER WEBTOON of the same name about the relationship between the Emperor and Empress of the Eastern Empire. When the relationship between them breaks down and he falls in love with another, she agrees to end their marriage on the condition that she is free to remarry the Emperor of the Western Empire.

new South Korean drama The series was set to drop its first four episodes tomorrow, November 4, but following a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, this morning, the debut episodes are now available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney+ The series stars: Shin Mina as Empress Navier Ju Jihoon as Emperor Sovieshu Lee Jongsuk as Crown Prince Heinrey Lee Seyoung as escaped slave Rashta

South Korea has been a region of particular interest to Disney+. It's seen as one of the nations with the greatest potential for growth for the streaming service, and original series like this are a major way that Disney is investing in growing its footprint.

It will be interesting to see if The Remarried Empress has the global appeal that Disney seems to believe it can have, as it has been strongly marketing the series outside of South Korea.

Two new episodes will drop on November 11 and every Wednesday until the series finale on November 25.

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