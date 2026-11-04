Michael Strahan Explores Fashion Icons in the First of Three New ABC Specials

Tommy Hilfiger, Heidi Klum, Dwyane Wade and Molly Rogers are among the fashion trailblazers featured in the first installment of Strahan’s new three-part series.

Michael Strahan is turning the spotlight on some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion in a new three-part ABC series.

What's Happening:

Co-produced by Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Productions, the series will see the former NFL star and Good Morning America host explore the influential figures who have helped shape American culture through fashion, television and music.

The first installment, Michael Strahan’s Iconic Fashion, premieres Tuesday, November 10, at 10:00 p.m. EST on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The episode will feature conversations with several fashion icons, including: Tommy Hilfiger: The legendary designer behind one of the world's most recognizable fashion brands. Heidi Klum: The supermodel who has built a successful career as a television personality and businesswoman. Dwyane Wade: The three-time NBA champion known for his unique sense of style both on and off the court. Molly Rogers: The costume designer behind memorable Hollywood looks, including those featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Strahan will explore their creative journeys and how they became influential figures in the fashion industry.

The remaining installments, Michael Strahan’s Iconic Television and Michael Strahan’s Iconic Music, will premiere on ABC in 2027, with next-day streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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