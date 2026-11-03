Diane Sawyer Revisits the JonBenét Ramsey Murder Case in New "20/20" Investigation

The two-hour ABC News special examines new evidence and features 19 exclusive and rare interviews surrounding the decades-old unsolved murder.

Diane Sawyer revisits the unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey 30 years later in a new 20/20 special featuring new evidence and exclusive interviews.

What's Happening:

Thirty years after the murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey in her Boulder, Colorado, home, questions remain surrounding one of the country's most infamous unsolved cases.

In an all-new episode of ABC's 20/20, Diane Sawyer revisits the investigation alongside ABC News chief investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky.

Sawyer previously covered the case in 1997, including an exclusive tour of the Ramsey home and an interview with JonBenét's pediatrician.

The new special examines new evidence and features 19 exclusive and rare interviews with Ramsey family members and others close to the case, including some speaking on camera for the first time.

Titled JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is 'Unknown Male 1'? – A New Diane Sawyer Investigation, the two-hour special airs Friday, November 6, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Check out the trailer for the special episode below, which will stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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