These New Holiday Novelties Coming to Walt Disney World Would Make Great Gifts (For Yourself)

Get in the holiday spirit with these new popcorn buckets, sippers, and more

Popcorn buckets, sippers, and other novelties have remained some of the most popular collectable items in Disney Parks. You can be sure Walt Disney World wasn't going to let the holiday season go by without offering some special items for fans. However, some of them will require a ticket to one of the resort's special holiday events.

What's Happening:

The Holiday Train Bucket is exclusive to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and will be available at select outdoor vendors starting November 8. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.

The Holiday Wreath Straw Clip will be available at Casey's Corner during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, starting November 8. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.

The Toy Story Gingerbread House Popcorn Bucket will be available starting November 6 at select outdoor vendors at both Magic Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.

The Stitch Christmas Tree Sipper will be available starting November 6 at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe at Magic Kingdom, or at Connections Eatery or Regal Eagle at EPCOT. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.

The Holiday Christmas Tree Truck Bucket will be available starting November 6 at select outdoor vendors at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.

The Holiday Kermit Straw Clip will be available starting November 7th, exclusively during Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios. It can be found at either Rosie's All-American Cafe or Catalina Eddie's. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.

The Bauble & Bright is a special Jollywood Nights exclusive cocktail served at the Tune-In Lounge starting November 7. It's made of Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, white cranberry juice, glitter simple syrup, and lime juice garnished with cranberries. Served in a souvenir cup while supplies last.

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