Walt Disney World's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Sees the Return of Some Old Friends

The family of opossums on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are moving back in.

Big Thunder Mountain came out of a lengthy refurbishment earlier this year, and while the coaster is better than ever in a lot of ways, fans noticed that something was missing. If anybody was worried about the family of opossums that called Big Thunder Mountain home, they need not worry any longer.

What's Happening:

In a post to Instagram, Walt Disney Imagineering has announced that the "mom and dad" opossums have been added back to the tree where they were found before the refurbishment. The rest of the family will be returning soon.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is full of various animal characters that fans tend to get attached to. The opossums were part of that, but the attraction was missing them when it reopened in May.

Reports are that the opossums didn't pass a clearance test after the ride refurb. Essentially, it would have been possible for some guests to touch the animals as the train went past, which would have caused potential damage to the ride and/or injury to the guests.

Among the photos from Imagineering were a couple of team members putting the little critters back where they belong.

No specific timeline has been given for the rest of the opossum return other than "soon," but it is clear they will be back.

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