Critically Endangered Jamaican Iguanas Hatch at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The four hatchlings mark a conservation milestone for one of the rarest iguana species in the world.
A conservation milestone is taking place behind the scenes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where four critically endangered Jamaican iguana hatchlings have successfully hatched.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team shared the news on Instagram through the animalsatdisney account, celebrating the arrival of the four hatchlings and their contribution to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Jamaican Iguana Species Survival Plan (SSP).
- The program brings together participating zoos and wildlife organizations to help support the long-term survival of the species through carefully managed conservation efforts.
- One of the key goals of the Species Survival Plan is to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population. Genetic diversity is particularly important for endangered animals, as it can help populations remain resilient and better equipped to face future challenges. The successful hatching of these four iguanas represents another step forward in that effort.
- Jamaican iguanas are native to Jamaica and have faced significant threats to their survival, including habitat loss and introduced predators. Conservation programs and collaborative breeding efforts play an important role in helping protect the species and support its recovery.
- Although these newest arrivals hatched backstage and aren't necessarily part of the animals guests encounter during a visit, their arrival highlights the important work happening beyond the park's attractions and exhibits. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to a wide range of animal care, education, and conservation initiatives, with teams working to support wildlife both within the park and through partnerships around the world.
- Guests interested in learning more about iguanas can also visit Sid, a rhinoceros iguana who makes his home in the Oasis at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As an ambassador for his reptile relatives, Sid helps guests make connections with wildlife and inspires a greater appreciation for conservation.
- The four hatchlings are a welcome addition to the ongoing effort to protect one of the world's most endangered reptiles, giving conservation teams another reason to celebrate at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
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